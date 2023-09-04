Gilchrist Family Winery opens in Suttons Bay

A new wine tasting room has opened in Suttons Bay.

Gilchrist Family Winery tasting room opened on Sept. 1 and offers wine flights, glasses, small food plates and seasonal dinners. All food provided is locally sourced and they plan on having events year round for locals.

The winery was opened by recently retired Michigan natives Marc and Elizabeth Huntoon.

Advertisement

Monday was the first day they offered their full hours to the public.

“We really wanted to meet the needs of the community. So being able to serve brunch and then also having lunch and dinner options kind of late into the evening in a really comfortable space where people can hang out. We all know that the more acres under Vine and the more wineries here, the better. So it’s a great environment to be here. And the wine that’s being produced here is just excellent,” George Brittain, the winery’s business manager, said.

The tasting room will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.