Fish-X-TC shares how their Charter Fishing Season went as the season comes to a close

The end of summer is near, and with that also comes the end of the Charter Fishing Season.

Captain Alonzo Knowles with Fish-X-TC in Traverse City said this summer has been an incredible season. They’ve only lost around three trips out of over a hundred due to weather.

They’re fishing season comes to a close at the end of September and Captain Knowles said he’s thankful to all of his customers and the opportunity to fish in Northern Michigan.

“It’s a great place to be just getting out and away from all your daily pressures, getting out on the water and throw a few fish in the boat and you know, it’s a heck of a bonus. And you know, there’s no place more beautiful than right here on Grand Traverse Bay,” Captain Knowles said.

There are still some trips open for the rest of the month.

If you would like to book one of those trips or plan a charter fishing trip for next year, click here.