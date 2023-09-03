Chippewa County Fair is underway, Grand Champion Steer receives high bid

“It’s very nice to have people walk through the barns, look at our animals, talk to us and ask questions. I love that.”

The fair has been going on this whole past week, and you have today and Labor Monday to get your fun on, if you have not done so already.

The sunshine today brought out the big crowds to enjoy the rides, the games, vendors and food.

But many fair goers checked out the animal barns and auctions.

This afternoon, the market livestock auction took place and one local woman got top dollar for her grand champion steer, Felix.

But it was bittersweet for the owner, Kylie Goodman.

she was present was Felix was born on their Rudyard Farm, and yesterday, Kylie sold the 1,365-pound steer to a high bidder of seven dollars and fifty cents a pound.

“This steer has been with me, I watched him get born right on my farm. We have gone to a lot of shows this year. He just has helped me accomplished a lot of my goals. It’s hard to see him go but I could not be happier with the price I got for him out there today,” says Goodman.

Goodman is going to college to earn an animal science degree and go on to be an animal nutritionist. Good luck, Kylie!