Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for allegedly shooting another car on M-32

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office says that a Grand Traverse County man has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident that involved a gun.

Around 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a road rage incident involving a gun on M-32 where they say a driver of a black BMW car shot two rounds at another vehicle on M-32.

The sheriff’s office said that the BMW car then drove away from the scene which lead to a BOL being put out. The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office was able to stop the suspect based off of that BOL and arrest him.

The suspected driver is a 38-year-old convicted felon from Grand Traverse County, and he has been taken to Otsego County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspected gun used in the shooting was recovered along with additional ammunition and suspected LSD, according to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office