Traverse City to take up several hot-button rezoning issues next week

On Sept. 5, the Traverse City City Council will take up some key rezoning issues.

The meeting - set for 7 p.m. at the Governmental Center in the 2nd Floor Commission Chambers - will consider if several zoning ordinance amendments as recommended by the city planning commission will move forward. If the amendments do advance, they will be discussed at the Sept. 18 meeting, with possible enactment on Oct. 16.

The zoning amendments are:

1. Increase density in the R-2 District

Allow triplexes

Allow quadplexes

2. Increase density in the R-1a/b District

Allow duplexes by right

3. Cluster housing modifications

Reduce minimum lot size from five acres to one acre

Switch from a City Commission SLUP to an Administrative SLUP

4. Two principle dwellings in R-1a/b

Allow to principle homes on lots that are twice the minimum area with a lot split

5. Dimension standard modifications

Reduce minimum lot width in the R-1a from 90 ft to 70 ft

Reduce minimum lot width in the R-1b from 45 ft to 35 ft

Reduce minimum lot area in the R-1a from 9,000 sf to 7,000 sf

Reduce minimum lot area in the R-1b from 5,000 sf to 4,000 sf

Increase maximum impervious area in the R-1a from 30% to 35%

Increase maximum impervious area in the R-1b from 45% to 50%

Increase maximum impervious area in the R-1a from 45% to 50%

6. Accessory dwelling unit (ADU) modifications