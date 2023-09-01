Traverse City has five finalists to take over the job as city manager

After Marty Colburn left his role as Traverse City city manager in April, 88 people applied for the job.

Now, the city has narrowed it down to five finalists.

Two of them are local, including current City Clerk Benjamin Marentette and Deputy County Administrator Chris Forsyth.

The list also includes Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel, Milford Village Manager Christian Wuerth and Jessica Kinser, a former city administrator from iowa.

Interviews are open to the public. They’re scheduled to take place throughout the day on Thursday, Sept. 7.

There also will be a public reception that day at 5 p.m. at the governmental center.



