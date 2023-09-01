Red cross volunteers from Michigan help with Idalia disaster and relief efforts

The American Red Cross is helping out with the Idalia disaster and relief efforts in Florida. Michelle Gallagher, the executive director of the Northern Michigan chapter, said more than 400 volunteers, including four from Michigan, are helping with sheltering, feeding, and recovery.

Gallagher said if you’d like to help, volunteers are always needed, as well as donations of blood and money.

“Really, the best thing that people can do right now to help is, you know, they’re obviously volunteers, but blood drives are important. We have several blood drives coming up in Northern Michigan area in September. We always need blood,” said Gallagher.

The American Red Cross said monetary donations work best. For more on how you can help or to find a blood drive near you, please click here.