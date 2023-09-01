People flock to Boyne Mountain Resort for one last hurrah for the summer

People in Northern Michigan and across the state for that matter will be celebrating the holiday weekend, by getting in one last hurrah before the summer season ends, including those at Boyne Mountain Resort which is hosting their first ever bridge walk.

Jennifer Harmer and her family of four said they are visiting from downstate. She said the school year came on out of nowhere. Jennifer said the kids are already back in school, but they wanted to squeeze in one last family trip.

“I can’t believe it’s over. Our kids weren’t super excited about going back to school either. But it’s here and they’re doing so well and they’re doing well so far in their first week,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer said it’s important to take trips as a family.

“It’s connecting. I feel like when we’re at home, we’re so busy with work and with all of our activities. And when we come up here, we’re able to just really connect as a family,” said Jennifer.

Jason Perl, the general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort said the Harmers are not alone.

“Our occupancy levels are high. We are really excited to have a lot of families here, especially, you know, take the lull from the back to school that just happened. So come back, get one more good holiday weekend then before school really kicks in. So, we’re excited to have this event. I’m sure we are going to be packed,” said Perl.

The resort is hosting its first ever bridge walk over Skybridge Michigan, a 1,200-foot pedestrian bridge suspended 118 feet in the air. The bridge opened up last October.

Perl said the resort is holding a “Strings in the Sky” event over Labor Day, where people can walk the bridge to the sounds of fusion music.

“We’ve seen it in the wintertime in the past, last year but we wanted to check it out now because that’s in the winter. We didn’t go all the way across,” said Jennifer.

The Harmer kids said it’s a different experience being here in the summer.

It feels really weird being up in Boyne Mountain when there’s no snow. I never knew paved paths existed. I never knew there was a deer lake over there. And I never knew there were lakes along the trails,” said seventh grader Craig.

“We’re going to ride our bikes, see what it’s like at Boyne in the summer, which feels very wrong,” his younger sibling Oliver said.

Perl said the resort has been adding more amenities for people visiting the resort in the summer to make sure there’s plenty to do all year round.