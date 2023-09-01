Mercantile Bank opens Traverse City office

A new location of Mercantile Bank is available for customers in Traverse City. Located at 125 Park St., Ste. 155, the full-service bank provides commercial, mortgage and retail banking.

Scot Zimmerman, community president for the Traverse City Mercantile Bank, welcomes customers to utilize services and try the virtual atm.

“The virtual ATM expands the capacity of a traditional ATM, as customers interact with a live person on screen. Virtual ATMs are capable of helping all customers complete transactions they would typically go to a bank for,” Zimmerman said.

The new bank’s location on the corner of Park and State streets was chosen because of its presence in downtown Traverse City. “It’s a great location to serve clients,” Zimmerman said.

The virtual ATM is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and the office is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

“Were going to be executing with a single location with the goal to take banking to customers,” Zimmerman said. “Northern Michigan is a new market for the bank, and our goal is to deliver expertise to the marketplace and build our presence.”

Mercantile Bank has offices located in Petoskey and Cadillac. For more information visit www.mercbank.com.