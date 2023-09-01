In a summer of extreme weather, Michigan fared better than most

Sunset over Grand Lake in Presque Isle, a bit of a haze from the wild fires made it spectacular By Paul Fournier (Viewer Photo)

Weather events across the United States have been in the headlines all summer, with extreme heat, floods, a hurricane, smoke from Canada pluming over several areas in the U.S. and more.

Michigan largely hasn’t experienced anything too severe - other than the recent tornado outbreak downstate. But overall it has been a summer of records and extremes. Here we’re recapping some of those events as we head into the fall months.

Record-setting rainfall in Vermont leads to damaging floods

Days of heavy rain lead to dams that threatened to break while water rushed through the rivers and streets in Vermont.

Volunteers cleaning up along the bank of the Winooski River in Montpelier July 12 (AP News)

The amount of damage was reported to rival Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. The Wrightsville Dam was at risk of overflowing. While there were stressed dams, land washed out from underneath structures.

After only two days, Calais, Vermont, recorded just over 9 inches of rain. It’s said that The Great Flood of November 1927 is the only flood in Vermont to “exceed modern flood control.”

The Minooski River in Montpelier crested at 21.35 feet; its major flood stage begins at 17.5 feet. Otter Creek at Center Rutland crested at 16.36 feet, over 4 feet about the major flood level and nearly reaching its record high of 17.2 feet.

The event is now considered the Great Flood of July 10-11 2023, and communities are still recovering.

Record-breaking heat lasts for weeks in Southwest

Locals in the Southwest expect intense summer heat, but the amount of time some of those areas have been under that heat has set records.

In El Paso, Texas, citizens suffered temperatures at or above 100° 42 days in a row up to July 27. That broke the 1994 record of 23 days. On July 26, Phoenix, Arizona, had already gone through 27 days with maximum temperatures above 110°, which broke the 1974 record of 18 days in a row.

According to the recorded data in Phoenix, the high temperatures did not go below 110° each day until July 31 when it reached 108°. The normal temperature for the month of July in Phoenix is 106°. The hottest days at the Phoenix weather stations were 119°, breaking the daily record highs.

While each location varied in temperatures, they all faced a similar length of relentless heat, where most nighttime temperatures remained above 80°, providing little relief.

Living in an urban area contributes to warmer temperatures. The asphalt and concrete absorb more heat, and at night those surfaces continue to radiate the heat out. It can be up to 7° warmer in an urban area during the day and up to 5° warmer at night than the surrounding rural areas.

Southern California washed out by tropical storm rain

Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif (AP News)

Mid-August, Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific Ocean made landfall only as a tropical storm on the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico. It moved northward into parts of Southern California leaving behind flooding and other damage.

The forecast of the storm lead the National Hurricane Center to issue a Tropical Storm Watch (and later a warning) for the Southern California areas. It was the first time the center has had to do that for the location.

The region does not experience weather of that kind often due to trade winds and ocean temperatures. The last time Southern California experienced impacts from a tropical cyclone was in 1997 during Hurricane Nora. A storm hasn’t made landfall in Southern California since 1939.

Fires on Maui leave thousands homeless, hundreds missing and dead - August

Maui fire Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Rick Bowmer/AP News)

As of the end of August, over 100 people have lost their lives because of the fires that swept across the island of Maui.

The historic town of Lahaina was a complete loss to the fires. The damage is immeasurable to the residents, and the cost continues to be analyzed by officials.

The Maui wildfires, fueled by strong winds from a nearby hurricane and drought conditions, are currently the nation’s fifth-deadliest on record, according to research by the National Fire Protection Association. The fires are the biggest and deadliest on record for Hawaii itself. The main causes of the three fires are still under investigation.

Although Maui is a tropical island, it’s home to a variety of climate variations. The southwest region, where Lahaina is located, is normally more arid in the summer months. The region receives little rainfall in the summer due to high pressure, but this summer there was even less than normal.

Florida Gulf Coast faces it’s first major hurricane of 2023 Atlantic season

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, but inevitably, it ramped up. Hurricane season starts June 1 for the Atlantic, with peak activity in late August through mid-September.

On Aug. 27, Hurricane Idalia was centered Southwest of Cuba as a Tropical Storm. As the storm moved north, it strengthened into a category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Florida. By Tuesday afternoon, Idalia was category 2 and by Wednesday morning category 4 with winds of 130 mph.

Flooded roadway in Florida during Hurricane Idalia (Hernando County Sheriff's Department)

At landfall (when the eye of the storm reaches land) Idalia was category 3, with winds at 125 mph. Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida at Keaton Beach, the first storm of that classification to make landfall on the coast of Apalachee Bay since records in 1841, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida.

Because hurricanes are fueled by warm ocean surface temperatures, the Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be active, as high Atlantic ocean temperatures are being recorded this summer.

Michigan deals with drought, poor air quality, severe weather

In Michigan there was less extreme weather happening over the summer months, but we still had some of our own historic events.

Northern Michigan areas faced a dry spring, leading to an onset of moderate and severe drought conditions by late June. The dry conditions were fueled in part by a lack of rain during May and June. On top of our own dryness, Canada was dealing with fire conditions leading to numerous wildfires. The smoke from those fires drifted over Michigan, leading to the first ever air quality alert for the Upper Peninsula for any reason. It also resulted in the first ever air quality action day alerts for the entire state.

The worst days for Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula were at the end of June, the 27th, 28th, and 29th, when the entire state was at or well above the unhealthy air quality for all groups.

Between April and July, the Seney air monitor in the Upper Peninsula had eights days above the threshold. While only at eight days above the threshold, it does not include the many other days the sky was covered in haze across the state, no thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Another more recent event was a line of severe weather that produced an outbreak of seven confirmed tornadoes in Southern Lower Michigan, including one near Comstock Park in Grand Rapids. The outbreak of tornadoes on Aug. 24 goes down in history as the most tornadoes in a single day in the month of August for Michigan. As of Sept. 1, communities are still cleaning up the damage.

Structure damage in Kent County after strong, tornado producing storm goes through Southern Lower Michigan (AP News)











