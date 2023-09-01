Haley’s Hot Takes: Shakira, Taylor Swift, and More!

Shakira is being honored with Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMA’s. She is also up for Artist of Year and Best Collaboration.

Dolly Parton turned down having tea with Kate Middleton. While in the U.K. she was busy promoting her new album “Rockstar”.

Liam Payne had to cancel his South American tour after announcing he has a kidney infection. I hope him a speedy recovery!

Travis Scott is touring again after his deadly concert back in 2021. His new tour called “Utopia - Circus Maximus” will kick off in October. I hope it is more prepared and safe.

Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour” is heading to the big screen! You can now get tickets to see the concert in the comfort of a movie theater!! I already got my tickets.

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!