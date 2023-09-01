Clean, separate, cook and chill – 4 easy steps to food safety

September is National Food Safety Education Month, and health departments are reminding Michiganders to make sure their food is safe to eat.

“Foodborne illnesses are preventable,” said Environmental Health Director Brent Wheat. “Washing hands and surfaces often, separating raw meats from other foods, cooking to the right temperature, and refrigerating foods promptly are important measures that can be used to help prevent foodborne illness.”

Foodborne Illnesses can affect everyone, especially pregnant women, children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Follow these four easy steps to keep your food safe.

Clean – Wash and sanitize hands, utensils, and surfaces often. Bacteria can spread and survive in many places. Separate – Raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs can spread bacteria to ready-to-eat foods. Keep them separate by using different cutting boards and utensils. Cook – Use a food thermometer to check whether a meal has reached a safe internal temperature to kill any harmful bacteria. Chill – Refrigerate perishable food within two hours. Plan to use or freeze your leftovers within four days. When reheating leftovers, heat to 165°F.

You can find more information here.