The Mackinac Bridge, also affectionately known to locals as the Mighty Mac, has a long history here in Northern Michigan as a silent sentinel standing guard between the lower and upper peninsula.

Before the Mackinac Bridge, people who wanted to travel to the U.P. from the lower peninsula had to ferry across. And on holidays, this could take a traveler all day to achieve.

So let’s celebrate the economic, cultural and societal impact of the Mighty Mac.