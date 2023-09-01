Can you get 100% on this week’s 9&10 News Quiz?

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

RELATED: Top News: Alpena Co. woman stole $22,723 from boyfriend’s parents, deputies say - and more

Advertisement

Check out last week’s news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Mishler’s Drive-In closing after 57 years

13th annual Paranormal Convention brings big stars, Bigfoot hunters and more to the U.P.

Advertisement

More than 50 people show up to help clean up Sherman Park in Sault Ste. Marie

Escape artist Michael Griffin offers $100,000 to anyone who can best him

GALLERY: August blue supermoon lights up the sky

Experience the Cadillac Area Modelers Society air show this weekend

Advertisement

Traverse District Area Library’s ‘1000 Books Before Kindergarten’ program gets kids ready to read

Gaylord man wins $105,000 playing Michigan Lottery game

Wellness Wednesday: Grounding your feet

School bus safety - everything you need to know



