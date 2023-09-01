$3.6M in grants available to stop invasive species spread in Michigan

The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program says they’ve got about $3.6 million available in grants for new proposals.

Local, state, federal and tribal governments, as well as nonprofits and universities can all apply for funding. Applications are due Nov.1, and grants are expected to be awarded March 2024. There will also be an informational webinar on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. You can register here.

MISGP is part of joint effort started in 2014 involving the Michigan DNR, EGLE and MDARD.

The goal is to prevent the spread and introduction of invasive species to Michigan, increase public awareness and participation, and create new tools and strategies to combat invasive species.

Over $32 million has been awarded to 238 projects over the last nine years. MISGP says more than 592,000 acres in the state have been surveyed and about 51,000 acres have been treated for invasive species.