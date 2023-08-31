Special needs activities and lunch from the Sheriff’s Office at the Chippewa County Fair

On Thursday at the Chippewa County Fair in Kinross, people with special needs and their families were treated to free rides for a couple of hours without all the noise and crowds.

“It’s not overcrowded, it’s perfect with all children with special needs that can’t handle the loud noises and big groups. It gives them the opportunity to have fun like typical children,” said Rachel McManus, a local mom from Brimley.

This is the sixth year the fair has held this event, and they say it grows each time. Ever since the first year, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office has volunteered their time to help the event run smooth.

After the free rides, deputies served up lunch with hot dogs, chips, potato salad and cookies. Over a dozen volunteers from the Sheriff’s office and volunteers from other law enforcement agencies and businesses helped out. There was even an appearance by Smokey Bear and Safety Pup.