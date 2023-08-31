So many fun events happening over Labor Day weekend in Northern Michigan, it’s hard to choose!

It’s looking like Labor Day weekend could be our last chance for some warm, summer weather this year. Let’s get out and enjoy it! In addition to boating, grilling and hitting the beach, here are just a few of the many events happening in Northern Michigan over the weekend.

Aug. 26-Sept. 10 – 2023 Great Northern Art Explosion, AuSable Artisan Village Art Center

An international juried fine art exhibition. Show dates from Aug. 26 through the public award ceremony, Sept. 10. Enjoy amazing art in all mediums from over 100 artists, and help us vote for your favorite artist!

Advertisement

The selection of the final 100 works of art will be the responsibility of a team of jurors selected by Artisan Village. $5,000 in awards will be selected by professional juror, Amy Vos Dillinger. An additional $5,000 in awards will be determined by a People’s Choice voting process.

Find more information here.

Sept. 1 – Junior Ranger Angler Program at Loon Lake, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Always wanted to learn to fish? Curious about local fish species? Need more information about fishing regulations, or preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species? The wait is over! Stop by Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore for a day of festivities aiming to provide safe and barrier-free opportunities to engage youth (primarily K-5th graders) in fishing!

Advertisement

Find more information here.

Sept. 1-2 – Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival, Arcadia Marine

The festival will highlight the talented local bands that call Northwestern Michigan home, from students who are just starting their music careers to the homestyle jamboree bands of music lovers. The centerpiece stage will be supported by a collection of other homegrown favorites, like local food trucks and a tasting sponsored by regional breweries. We believe that local acts deserve a spot in the limelight and that the talent we have here at home can anchor an annual community event and encourage the growth of our unique music scene.

Find more information here.

Advertisement

Sept. 1-3 – Labor Day Bridge Walk at SkyBridge, Boyne Mountain Resort

Celebrate a summer filled with adventure at the first-ever Labor Day weekend bridge walk at SkyBridge Michigan. Your SkyBridge ticket to the top gets you access to Michigan’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge and live music daily. We’re bringing the strings to energize your soul with electric violin visionary, Dixon’s Violin, and the acoustic folk rock vibes of Streetlight Cadence. Plus, every bridge walker receives a commemorative SkyBridge Michigan sticker.

Find more information here.

Sept. 1-3 – Manton Harvest Festival

Advertisement

Since 1924, the Manton Area Harvest Festival has been a time honored tradition of community events, live music and gathering of people all across Northern Michigan. What started as a small gathering has grown into one of the largest parades and Labor Day weekend events in the area. Many of the events and activities are free to public and all are family friendly fun events.

Find more information here.

Sept. 2 – Torch Lake Labor Day Weekend Art & Craft Show, Alden Depot Park & Museum

Enjoy marvelous Northern Michigan for an end of the summer fun-filled weekend. Join us in Depot Park for 3 days of art, craft and shopping. Nationally acclaimed and local artisans will be on hand demonstrating and selling their art. Choose from painting, jewelry, metal art, yard art, sculptures, pottery, glass blowers and more.

Find more information here.

Sept. 2 – Northern Wörthersee X, Harvey Kern Community Pavilion

Set on the banks of the Cass River in the German town of Frankenmuth, MI, Northern Wörthersee (NoWo) is the premier VAG car event of the summer in the Northern United States. Debuting in 2013, NoWo pays tribute to European auto engineering and drivers alike.

Find more information here.

Sept. 2 – Walk + Talk The Exhibitions, Glen Arbor Arts Center

A guided walk-and-talk through the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s new exhibit, In Translation, takes place Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. Sarah Bearup-Neal, GAAC gallery manager, leads a conversational tour of the exhibit. In Translation explores how visual artists translate the world, current events, and a variety of contemporary social issues through their art work.

The Walk + Talk will also include conversation about The Side Of The Road, an exhibition of abstract landscapes by Alice Moss. These mixed media paintings are in the GAAC Lobby Gallery.

Find more information here.

Sept. 3 – Party Between the Lines, Turtle Creek Stadium

Celebrate Summer with a Concert Series at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Michigan, Labor Day Weekend! The 2023 event includes a performance by REO Speedwagon/Joan Jett on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Find more information here.

Sept. 3 – 6th Annual B3 Festival, Treetops Resort

The annual B3 Festival is all about beer, blues and barbecue (plus some Bob)! Enjoy entertainment from Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience, Jon Archambault Band, Charlie Millard Band and the Crosscut Kings. Gates open at 3 p.m., show starts at 4.

Find more information here.

Head to the community calendar at MyNorth.com to see all upcoming Northern Michigan events.