MSP: Trooper spots Traverse City fugitive riding in car, chases her down after she runs during traffic stop

Michigan State Police said Thursday that a trooper identified a known fugitive and was able to arrest her.

On Aug. 30 at 2:19 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post said he observed a known fugitive, a 40-year-old Traverse City woman, in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck heading south on West Silver Lake Road from the Silver Shores Trailer Park.

The truck turned onto US-31 South heading east from Grawn Corners, and the trooper stopped the vehicle on US-31 South in the parking lot of Pioneer Diesel, officials said.

During the stop, the trooper asked the woman to exit the vehicle. As the passenger door was being opened, the trooper said he observed the woman attempting to conceal a glass pipe that contained visible residue in it.

The trooper attempted to stop her actions, but she resisted and ran toward the busy roadway, state police said.

Two employees from Pioneer Diesel ran to assist the trooper. The trooper asked them to watch the driver while he dealt with the fugitive, state police said. After a brief struggle, she was taken into custody.

Additional troopers arrived on scene to assist, and an ambulance was called because the woman appeared to go unconscious, troopers said. Blair EMS took her to Munson Medical Center. Medical staff said they assessed the woman and said she was not unconscious and had no medical issues.

The glass pipe was seized as evidence and later tested positive for methamphetamine, state police said.

The woman has been charged with resisting and obstructing police, possession of methamphetamine, evidence tampering, and the probation violation warrant.

Michigan State Police said they appreciated the assistance offered by the two workers during the arrest.