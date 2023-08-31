Morley-Stanwood superintendent talks about free school meals

Paying for school lunches is so last year. Now, families across the state have one less bill to worry about.

As part of Michigan’s Strategic Education Plan, every student who’s school participates in the USDA National School Lunch program will receive free breakfast and lunch. That’s 1.4 million students in Michigan.

The idea is that a well fed student can focus more on learning and growth rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from.

In a school district like Morley-Stanwood where 80% of the student population eats the school’s provided lunch, a lot of families have one less choice to make.

“$3. You have two students, six bucks times five days a week. It adds up. I think it’s a benefit. It’s a good thing. We need you to concentrate on school. I want you to be paying attention to the to the teacher, to your lesson. This lunch is coming, and it’s definitely going to be there for you,” the superintendent of Morley-Stanwood Community Schools Roger Cole said.

The school adds that each family must fill out the house hold verification forms that is used to determine funding public schools receive from the state.