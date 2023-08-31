Hook & Hunting: Highlighting two DNR hunting regulation changes

We are coming close to the end of summer, which means that hunting seasons are coming up to the delight of countless hunters in Northern Michigan.

The DNR has put out their 2023 hunting regulations summary, and there are two changes that they want to point out.

One change to keep in mind is the changes to the Liberty Hunt bag limit. The Liberty Hunt allows youth and those with disabilities to get the first shot at a deer. Now, those hunters can harvest multiple antler-less deer, one per kill tag. But they can only harvest one antlered deer.

And the DNR wants to remind all hunters about the mandatory reporting of your harvest. You have 72 hours (three days) after your deer harvest to report it, and you can do that through the Michigan DNR’s website or their app.