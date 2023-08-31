GAME OF THE WEEK: ‘The whole town was here,’ Evart grinds out first win in home opener

EVART-- The Evart Wildcats were successful in their home opener, beating the Lake City Trojans 20-12.

“This town loves football, we come out, the whole town was here. There wasn’t even anybody left in town,” senior QB Preston Wallace said.

With the win, the Wildcats advance to 1-1 on their season.

“It’s really good to see how our kids responded. We were really disappointed in our effort last week. We were disappointed in the outcome and on a short week to play a quality team like Lake City, with the talent that they have and the coaching that they have, I’m really proud of our kids and how they responded and executed our game plan tonight,” head coach Patrick Craven said. “Our defense was lights out tonight, we gave up one big play, but other than that, they pitched a shutout.”

Evart will go on to face Roscommon next Friday on the road.

As for Lake City, they are now 1-1 on their season, and they will host Pine River at home next week.





