Viewers throughout Northern Michigan were in awe Wednesday night as the full moon rose brightly in the southeastern sky. If you were able to catch a glimpse, you may have noticed it was casting shadows and lighting the sky as if it were dawn.

Full blue moon over North Bay of Houghton Lake By Steve Yager Blue supermoon over Marquette Island By Sally Carmichael 8-30-23 Tonight’s Super Blue Moon By Cheryl Goff

Learn more about the supermoon in this article.

Upload your photos to our galleries here.