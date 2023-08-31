Ferris State University holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Center for Virtual Learning

The first of its kind in Michigan, Ferris State University celebrated the new center for virtual learning Thursday morning.

The new center will be home to many programs in the technology field. From cyber security, electronic forensics and artificial intelligence, the $32 million project is also the home of Michigan’s first purpose-built esports arena of its kind.

Starting in 2017, Ferris’ esports program has grown to 500 members. The arena can accommodate 18 competing teams and even has the space for spectators. The university’s president, Bill Pink, said there’s more than meets the eye.

“We have students who can have the creativity side of it to be able to engage with created games that may in fact be created right here from a Ferris State student. So that’s exciting to be able to cross those together in a way that on the front side, competition in this arena, the back side actually creating the games that are played,” Pink said.

The university said that students can also engage in the marketing and media production during competitions.