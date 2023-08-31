Did you know you can surf on the Great Lakes?

Summer might be winding down, but surfing season is just starting up! And yes, you CAN surf on the Great Lakes right here in Northern Michigan!

Sleeping Bear Surf & Kayak in Empire, offers surf lessons and rentals. Not sure if you are up to the task of surfing? No worries! You can also rent kayaks, paddle boards, skim boards, and other water toy fun!

Our Lifestyle Storyteller, Rachel Rademacher headed out to Empire Beach to take her very first surf lesson with Sleeping Bear Surf instructor and owner, Ella Skrocki!

Check out rentals and lessons here!