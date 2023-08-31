Colonial Michilimackinac to delay opening on Labor Day because of bridge walk

In an effort to cooperate with safety measures being implemented by the Michigan State Police for the 2023 Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge, the Colonial Michilimackinac Visitor’s Center parking lot, located under the bridge, will be closed until 12 p.m. on Labor Day.

Also, Colonial Michilimackinac - an 18th-century British fort and fur trading village - also will open at 12 p.m. on Labor Day. Scheduled programs will start for the day at that time, and the site will close at 5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m.

Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse, located just east of Colonial Michilimackinac and the Mackinac Bridge, will open at 9 a.m.

Fort Mackinac on Mackinac Island will be open as normal.

