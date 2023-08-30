Three people injured after minivan, side-by-side collide on I-75 in Chippewa County

Three people injured in two car accident on I-75 in Chippewa County

A two car accident in Chippewa County sent several people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said a minivan and a side-by-side collided on southbound I-75 near Rudyard around 4:15 p.m.

The elderly driver of the side-by-side, along with three people from the minivan, were taken to MyMichigan Medical Center Sault for their injuries.

Two infants in the minivan were not injured due to being in their car seats.

Southbound I-75 south of Kinross has been closed and will remain closed until the investigation in completed.

The Chippewa County Victim Services unit was also on the scene assisting law enforcement.