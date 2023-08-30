Ludington Police Department stepping up patrols for holiday weekend, school starting

Local law enforcement will be stepping up patrols for the holiday weekend and the start of the new school year.

The Ludington Police Department says the city nearly doubles in population over the Labor Day holiday and with school starting up next week, it’s necessary to have more police out patrolling the roads.

Police say they will be focusing on drinking and driving, distracted driving and other dangerous road habits through the month of September, and it won’t be just tourists they’ll be keeping an eye on.

“This enforcements across the board. So it’s the residents and the visitors that we’re going to be addressing over the next month especially. And part of the reason is the holiday. But the other part of the reasons, we have school starting up. So you can start seeing busses on the bus routes and we need people to pay attention to those red lights on those busses and those stop arms,” Chief Chris Jones from the Ludington Police Department said.

Ludington police say it’s important to be aware of what’s going on around you since there will be a lot of people coming in that aren’t familiar with the area.