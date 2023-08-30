Lake Angeline boating access reopens as DNR negotiates with landowner

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says a landowner is reopening access to Lake Angeline in Ishpeming after putting up a gate.

The DNR says the owner had put up a cattle-style gate near the boating access site to keep boaters from passing through his property. The owner cited concerns over safety, liability and trespassing.

The DNR now says the owner has agreed to leave the gate open for the time being. They are currently negotiating the real estate easement, as well as exploring other options for a boating access site.

The existing access site was built in 2015.