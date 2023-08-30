Internet back on at University of Michigan after several-day outage because of security issue

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Internet access has been restored at the University of Michigan after a security issue interrupted service last weekend, officials said Wednesday.

“You should be able to connect as normal from any device,” President Santa Ono said.

The school year started Monday. The outage began around 1:45 p.m. E.T. Sunday at the main Ann Arbor campus and smaller campuses in Dearborn and Flint.

“The investigative work into the security issue continues, and we are not able to share any information that might compromise the investigation,” Ono said. “We appreciate your understanding as we continue to move through the investigative process.”

The Ann Arbor campus has more than 50,000 students, including 32,000 undergraduates.