Florida man sentenced for sextortion scheme that targeted hundreds of girls in Michigan and other states

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said that a Florida man has been sentenced to almost six years in prison for receipt of child pornography in connection with a nationwide sextortion scheme.

According to Totten, Brandon Le, 22, used Snapchat to target at least 270 girls, including a 13-year-old living in the western district of Michigan. This continued over a span of four months in 2019.

According to court records, Le would reach out to the girls and if they responded he would bring up sexual topics. These court records state that Le began to escalate with a series of threats against the girl, targeting their fears and insecurities about their futures, their relationships, their reputations, their bodies and bodily autonomy and their safety. These records show that Le would even use publicly available information about the girls to bolster his threats.

According to the court records, Le would then blackmail the girls for pictures which then escalated to video and then live video calls where he forced them to do sexual acts.

Totten said that Le did not listen if the victims asked him to stop, and if he was blocked he would message them on other platforms, message their friends and family or follow through on his threats, including one case where he sent explicit pictures of a victim to her college’s admissions department.

“Mr. Le’s actions were nothing short of vile,” said Totten. “They had a devastating impact upon his victims. Sextortion is a growing threat in Michigan and across the nation, and my office will continue to hold these perpetrators accountable.”

The FBI provided the following tips on how people can protect themselves from sextortion schemes:

Be selective about what you share online

Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time, block or ignore messages from strangers

Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online, videos and photos are not proof that people are who they claim to be

Be suspicious if you meet someone on one game or app and this person asks you to start talking on a different platform

Be in the know, any content you create online can be made public, and nothing “disappears” online

Be willing to ask for help. If you are getting messages or requests online that don’t seem right, block the sender, report the behavior or go to an adult

If you have information about or believe you are a victim of sextortion the FBI says that you should contact your local FBI field office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or report it online by clicking here.

You can find out more information about sextortion by clicking here.







