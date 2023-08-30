21-year-old woman arrested on charges of making a bomb threat to Hesperia School District

A former student is in jail after making a bomb threat to the Hesperia School District, deputies said Wednesday.

The district says they got word of the threat on Saturday night, and the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police opened an investigation.

They said that led them to a former student, now a 21-year-old living in Oceana County.

The woman was arrested on a felony charge for a false report and threat of terrorism, deputies said. Her name won’t be released until she appears in court.



