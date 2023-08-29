Upper Arch Rock viewing area closing for construction of new nature center

Milliken Nature Center construction

The upper viewing area of Arch Rock, known as Arch Rock Plaza, will be closed from Sept. 11 until April of next year for the construction of the Milliken Nature Center.

The closure will be for all carriages, bicycles and pedestrians on Mackinac Island, but visitors will still be able to view Arch Rock from the shoreline road and the Spring Trail stairway viewing platform.

The plaza will be closed at the Rifle Range Road and Leslie Avenue intersection, and at the Arch Rock Road and Huron Road intersection. The Arch Rock Bicycle Trail and Botanical Trail will be a dead-end during construction.

Visitors biking in the area of the construction should stay to the right and avoid construction vehicles and equipment.

The Milliken Nature Center, named for Michigan Gov. William Milliken, will include new restrooms, a nature center and more. A new drain field will also be added to the Arch Rock area.

A groundbreaking ceremony including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will take place Sept. 1.