Sault Ste. Marie mom turns to Facebook for help cleaning up Sherman Park

We all know that social media can be a powerful tool to get information out, and one Sault Ste. Marie mom recently used Facebook to organized a clean up party, so to speak, to tidy up Sherman Park.

Last month, Dani Filpek, her husband and two young children were at Sherman Park in the late evening hours. The beach was empty so they took a walk on it. What she found was disheartening.

Broken glass, cigarettes, candy wrappers and cans were scattered around the beach.

She cleaned up what she saw and put it in her cooler.

Then she turned to Facebook and asked for help to clean up the park, and the response has been overwhelming.

“We just felt like we needed to organize an event that we can keep our beaches clean. I mean, there is no other place where you can wade in the water with the freighters. This is really special place. So when we put on Facebook that maybe an event we could create people ran away with it. They were like ‘oh I love to help clean up. I clean this place up on the regular’ and we realized we were not the only ones doing that. Keeping this beach clean is all about our community,” Filpek said.

The clean up will take place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. There will be food and soft drinks on site, and gloves will be provided.