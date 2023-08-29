Mishler’s Drive-In closing after 57 years

Mishler’s Drive-In is a staple in Evart, and for more than five decades it has been going strong.

A couple purchased it in 1966, when it was an A&W, eventually making it their own.

Thirty-three years ago, their son, Steve Mishler, took it over.

“We got such support from our city and now with other than just the surrounding areas because sometimes we’ll get people from two hours away in other states just because they’ve heard us or seen us,” said Steve Mishler, owner of Mishler’s Drive-In.

They’re known for their root beer, hamburgers and raspberry truffles.

“I think it’s a lot of making sure that the food comes out and it’s fresh and it’s good,” said Mishler. “We’ve kind of prided ourselves that we don’t try to put out things that aren’t what we would want.”

“I love the food. It’s one of my favorites for the summer, and I love the mozzarella sticks. They’re my favorite and have great ice cream,” added Abby Kiekover, a customer at Misher’s Drive-In.

After a strong run, Mishler and his wife are ready for a new chapter.

“We’ve decided it’s time we went through family members, and we’ve gone through other sources, and, you know, we just couldn’t find anybody that really wanted to take it over,” said Mishler.