Mecosta man faces life in prison, accused of sending and receiving child pornography

Robert Michael Phillips

Michigan State Police say a Mecosta man faces life in prison for allegedly downloading and uploading child pornography to the internet.

Troopers say Robert Michael Phillips was arrested following an investigation where evidence was seized from his home.

Phillips faces up to life in prison for the criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree, 25 years in prison for aggravated child sexually abusive activity, 20 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity, 7 years in prison for aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, 10 years in prison for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.