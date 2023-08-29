Grant Me Hope: Elizabeth

Meet Elizabeth, a 13-year-old laid back and quiet girl.

She likes watching TV and YouTube, with her favorite TV shows being Victorious, Sam and Cat and iCarly.

Her favorite subject in school is English, and she really likes writing poems and stories. She also likes bowling, and was on the bowling team before.

Her favorite season is Winter because she likes to go outside and build snowmen and forts and have snowball fights. She also loves baking gingerbread cookies and making hot chocolate during the winter, especially around Christmas.

She likes animals, and her favorites would either be a fox or a wolf, but her favorite house animal is a cat.

When she grows up she wants to be an architect and an interior designer because she is obsessed with room aesthetics.

