Gaylord man wins $105,000 playing Michigan Lottery game

Gaylord lottery winner Acting Lottery Commissioner Jessica Weare (right), presents Greg Osantowski and his wife, Cheryl, with a check for a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

An Otsego County man topped off the luckiest day of his life by winning a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

Greg Osantowski, of Gaylord, matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on Aug. 8 – 03-10-28-35-39 – to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Upper Lakes Tire, 1260 West Main Street in Gaylord.

“I was feeling pretty lucky after winning $250 playing instant games, so when I went to cash those in, I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket,” said Osantowski. “The next morning, I sat down to check my tickets and like I always do, I covered the winning numbers and then revealed them one-by-one.

“After I matched three, I was pretty happy. Then, I matched the fourth and thought: ‘Wow! I really have a shot to win this thing!’ I slowly uncovered the fifth number, and when I saw the three, my heart started jumping. When I saw I had matched the number 39, I about fell off the couch!”

Osantowksi, 60, recently visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings he plans to build a pole barn and then save the remainder.



