Crooked River Lock shuts down before Labor Day due to malfunction

Crooked River Lock in Emmet County unexpectedly shut down Aug. 24 after experiencing an electrical malfunction.

The malfunction will cause the lock that allows access between Crooked River and Crooked Lake, a popular boating spot, to be shut down through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was alerted about the issue on Aug. 24. Brandon Hubbard of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Emmet County told them the lock was having an issue opening and closing.

“We sent technicians down from the Soo Locks to take a look at the limiter switch, which was the suspected issue,” said Hubbard. “Essentially what it does is it opens and closes the lock. And then if the lock engages something, it shouldn’t, it’s like a safety switch. It turns it off. So in this case, basically that the lock was only opening partially or was unable to open on a regular basis.”

Hubbard said that the team got the lock up and running again, but it started acting up again later that night.

Manager of the Crooked River Lock, Trevor Pritchett, said that it’s an unusual problem and one he’s never encountered before.

Pritchett, who also manages the nearby campground, Camp Petosega, said “it’s definitely a bummer.” It happened right before the holiday weekend but he doesn’t expect it to impact their business, unless the lock closure ends up being for a longer period of time.

The repair is expected to be complete by September 15.



