All ages can make their own pottery at ClaySpaceTC

Whether it’s a rainy day or you want to get creative, ClaySpaceTC is a fun place to check out no matter if you are a pottery pro or just starting out!

“ClaySpace is a community ceramics education studio that offers classes, private lessons, and workshops for both children and adults. The studio features six pottery wheels, a workspace for hand building, and a Skutt electric kiln.”

Classes range from wheel throwing, teenage ceramics, or even Tots N Pots for kids ages 3-5. There’s something for everyone! Classes are starting up soon and you can learn more or register here.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to ClaySpaceTC to learn what it takes to make a piece of pottery from scratch!