Iron Fish Distillery is bringing Labor Day weekend fun for 7th anniversary

Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville will soon be celebrating 7 years on Labor Day weekend.

The distillery will be having a full line up of family fun with live music, food, cocktails, and featuring the Mad Angler.

In order to cheers to 7 years, Iron Fish will be re-releasing the highly anticipated Mad Angler Whiskey Brand.

The kick-off will begin Thursday, August 31st with tickets available for purchase.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the distillery getting a sneak peek.

