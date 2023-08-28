Harbor Springs man charged for child pornography on digital devices

Ian Patrick Morris

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says a Harbor Springs man has been charged with 10 counts related to child pornography.

Deputies got a tip about a suspect with child porn at their home in Little Traverse Township back in June. Ian Patrick Morris’s home was searched, and deputies took several electronic devices.

After reviewing the evidence, a warrant was issued for Morris’s arrest. He was taken into custody on Friday and charged on Monday with 5 counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material – Aggravated Possession and 5 counts of Computers – Using to Commit A Crime.