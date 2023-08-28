Drag racers caught speeding down US-31, 1 arrested for unregistered gun

Traverse City man arrested for unregistered Glock, no permit

Michigan State Police caught two cars drag racing and arrested one driver for an unregistered gun over the weekend.

Troopers say they spotted the two cars drag racing south on US-31 around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

When troopers turned on their lights, they say the cars slowed down but didn’t stop. The Mustang and BMW turned onto Silver Pines Road.

Troopers say the Mustang stopped but the BMW sped off. The driver of the Mustang said he didn’t know the other driver.

Another trooper spotted the BMW parked on the side of the road. The driver, a Traverse City man, was found with a Glock he didn’t have a permit for. He was placed under arrest.