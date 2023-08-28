District Forester for Clare, Gladwin County explains early color change for leaves

You may have noticed that the trees seem to be changing colors a little sooner than usual, and you’re not wrong.

A forester we spoke to said the dry early summer weather and Canadian wildfires are to blame for leaves changing so soon.

He said that the best time to take advantage of the color watch is still going to be around the same time as usual, and this year the colors should have really bright reds due to the warmer temperatures.

“One is stress. And in the case of the trees this year, that’s mostly drought stress. We had a Long drought this summer. That would have stressed out a lot of the trees, that can cause some early color change. And on top of that, we had a lot of smoke coming from the Canadian wildfires this summer. All of that smoke made for less sunlight during the summer growing season. And that may be another reason that trees are starting to show some some signs of fall color a little earlier than expected,” Joe Nash, a district forester for Clare and Gladwin County, said.

Nash also said the leaves dropping early should not impact wildlife either.