CMU Leadership Safari kicks-off the school year for over 1,000 incoming freshmen

This week kicks-off the school year for many students across the state, including Central Michigan University. But many students, including incoming freshmen and transfer students, moved to campus a week early to take part in a conference called Leadership Safari, one of CMU’s greatest traditions.

Leadership Safari is a three-day conference where incoming CMU students attend different speakers, take part in teambuilding activities, and meet their peers before diving into their first day. It’s an opportunity to jump into campus early and meet thousands of other students who are in the same boat!

While the conference is designed for incoming students, 300 returning CMU students volunteer time out of their summer to be “safari guides” where they step up to help make a positive impact on these student’s first college experience.

Our Lifestyle Storyteller, Rachel Rademacher went to Leadership Safari, to give you a look into the full experience.

Learn more about Leadership Safari and how to get involved next year here



