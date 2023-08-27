One person left dead and one missing in Manistee County after boat sinks

One woman was left dead and one missing this morning after a boat sunk in Manistee County.

This morning around 9:30am the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fishing boat that had sunk several miles off the coast of arcadia in Lake Michigan.

Units from the U.S. coast guard and local fire and rescue were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Initial information indicates that boat was 4 miles offshore when another boat saw it sinking.

The good Samaritan boat immediately responded to the location of the sinking boat to assist them.

Upon their arrival, they located 4 people in the water - three of them were conscious and alert the 4th was unconscious.

The victim’s age ranged from 63-82 years old.

Life saving measures were taken for the unconscious victim by the good Samaritans and emergency crews, but she was pronounced dead.

The passengers on the boat informed responders that there was a 5th person that was onboard and but is still missing.

The U.S. coast guard, Michigan DNR, Michigan State Police, Arcadia Fire Department, Frankfort Fire Department and Onekama Fire Departments have been conducting searches of the area, those efforts are still underway.

They ask that people who come across emergency responders to get away.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.