13th annual Paranormal Convention brings in the Big Stars

This is the 13th year of the Upper Peninsula paranormal convention, and it continues to be a big draw.

The three-day event had dozens of vendors, several speakers and presentations, with stars like Osbourne, but also Amy Bruni and Adam Berry from kindred spirits and world-renowned, Psychic Chip Coffey to the Ghost Brothers Cast.

Osbourne first started making paranormal shows in 2011.

He says people, in some way or form, have experienced something that is unexplainable.

“so many of the patrons here at the convention have had their own experiences whether with bigfoot or ufo’s or seeing a ghost or seeing some kind of experience it’s ya, there are a lot of questions and we have not been given a lot of answers,” says Portals to Hell Star Jack Osbourne.

According to organizers, nearly 1,500 people attended the three-day event that ended this evening.