Over 40 gunshell casings located near off campus apartment building, Mecosta County

This morning right after 3am deputies from Mecosta County Sheriffs Office received a complaint of shots fired at an off campus college apartment complex located in the Big Rapids Township near Ferris State University.

Deputies responded to the scene where they located multiple shell casings. There were more than 40 casings that were located from different caliber handguns.

They also located multiple damaged cars and bullet strikes to several apartments.

It was reported that several hundred people were outside in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

While investigating the scene deputies were alerted that a 21-year-old female was shot in the leg and was now inside the apartment.

Officials say that they were able to secure the scene and Mecosta EMS then treated and transported the victim to Corewell heath. The victim was later released.

There is no further information at this time.