The debate took place on Aug. 23 was the first primary debate for the 2024 campaign, taking place in Milwaukee.

The debate is intended to help set each participating candidate’s place in the race and show who they are.

Political Professor Scott LaDeur recaps that race and discusses who was involved and how it went. He tells us what he thinks about the candidates’ chances and where they stand in the race, including former President Trump who was unable to attend the debate.