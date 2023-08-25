U.P. sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Hawaii

USS Oklahoma USS Oklahoma. Official U.S. Navy Photograph, now in the collections of the National Archives.

A Michigan native who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried in Hawaii, officials announced Friday.

Ensign William Finnegan, who was born in the U.P. town of Bessemer, Michigan, will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Sept. 7.

In 2015, officials began Project Oklahoma, in which people have been disinterred in order to identify them. At the start of the project, 388 service members were unaccounted for. Since then, 356 have been identified, and Finnegan is among those ID’d.

Finnegan served on the USS Oklahoma, which is pictured with this story. He enlisted in the military on Oct. 22,1917, and was appointed an ensign on Nov. 18, 1941, just before the Pearl Harbor attack. Prior to that appointment, Finnegan was chief radio electrician.

Awards and decorations that Finnegan was given include a Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal (Fleet Clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (Bronze Star), a World War II Victory Medal and an American Campaign Medal.