Try to ace this week’s 9&10 News Quiz!

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

RELATED: Top News of the Week: A closer look at the deadliest school attack ever - and more

Advertisement

Check out last week’s news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

New housing unveiled at Kirtland Community College

Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Harvesting zucchini and summer squash

Advertisement

Play your music for International Music on the Porch Day

Golf legend and Happy Gilmore star at Gaylord for Pro-Am

Traverse Area Girls Rugby program thrives on inclusivity

India joins the moon club as the country lands a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole

Advertisement

Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to start the season, sources say

Leelanau County setting up for 41st annual Cedar Polka Fest

Electric buses coming to some Northern Michigan school districts

Fly high above above Bay Harbor during Balloons over Bay Harbor

Advertisement































